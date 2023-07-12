HII Mission Technologies President Andy Green Accepts 5th Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of its mission technologies business, was presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

Wash100 Award is an annual selection of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 is the award’s historic 10th year and Green’s fifth time receiving the honor.

Green was recognized with a Wash100 Award for his strategic growth leadership, specifically for driving major contract wins and advancing national security-focused innovation. Read more about the executive’s accomplishments and profile here.

“Andy is an engaging leader with a focus on servant leadership that has returned loyalty and energetic support of his mission. [He] has expanded beyond the traditional markets of HII, he has successfully integrated acquisition assets and he is more holistically supporting the security of our country through platform integration, cybersecurity products and services deployed across the commands and branches,” Garrettson said about Green.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Green’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will lead HII Mission Technologies next.