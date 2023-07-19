HII, Babcock Launch Collaboration on Naval Nuclear Decommissioning Work

HII has partnered with Babcock International Group to jointly pursue U.K. and U.S. opportunities in naval and civil nuclear decommissioning and construction work.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies plan to use complementary capabilities to fulfill existing nuclear decommissioning contracts for British submarines and U.S. ships, HII said Monday.

Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII, shared that the partnership will utilize the company’s six-decade expertise in complex nuclear processes.

Meanwhile, David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, commented, “This collaboration supports our expanding global reach and capability. We look forward to working with HII to realize the benefits that our collaboration can bring to the nuclear programs in the U.K., U.S. and beyond.”

The team-up will also look to enhance workforce skills and boost capabilities to support U.S. and U.K. programs.