in News

HII, Babcock Launch Collaboration on Naval Nuclear Decommissioning Work

Business partnership/Shutterstock.com
HII, Babcock Launch Collaboration on Naval Nuclear Decommissioning Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII has partnered with Babcock International Group to jointly pursue U.K. and U.S. opportunities in naval and civil nuclear decommissioning and construction work.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies plan to use complementary capabilities to fulfill existing nuclear decommissioning contracts for British submarines and U.S. ships, HII said Monday.

Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII, shared that the partnership will utilize the company’s six-decade expertise in complex nuclear processes.

Meanwhile, David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, commented, “This collaboration supports our expanding global reach and capability. We look forward to working with HII to realize the benefits that our collaboration can bring to the nuclear programs in the U.K., U.S. and beyond.”

The team-up will also look to enhance workforce skills and boost capabilities to support U.S. and U.K. programs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Babcock International GroupConstructionGovconHIInuclear decommissioningpartnership

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Kaus Phaltankar Says Caveonix Employs Proactive Approach to Digital Risk Management Compliance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kaus Phaltankar Says Caveonix Employs Proactive Approach to Digital Risk Management Compliance
Air Force Clears HTX Labs Training Software for Hosting Impact Level 4 Data - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Clears HTX Labs Training Software for Hosting Impact Level 4 Data