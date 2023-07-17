in Contract Awards, News

GSA’s Laura Stanton: Small Business Subcontracting Totaled $2.67B Under Alliant 2 GWAC

Laura Stanton / General Services Administration
GSA’s Laura Stanton: Small Business Subcontracting Totaled $2.67B Under Alliant 2 GWAC - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Laura Stanton, a General Services Administration official, said federal agencies have obligated approximately $2.67 billion in total small business subcontracting dollars to date through the Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract for information technology products and services.

Under Alliant 2, small business subcontracting exceeded the target goal of 50 percent by achieving a rate of 55.5 percent in the fifth option year, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Friday.

She noted that the GWAC has advanced diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the federal government by exceeding subcontracting targets for small disadvantaged businesses and women-owned small businesses. SDBs achieved 25 percent and WOSBs reached 26 percent.

Stanton said offering subcontracting opportunities to small vendors via Alliant 2 enables them to gain experience, contribute their expertise and grow within the federal marketplace.

“Through Alliant 2, small businesses have the chance to showcase their capabilities and play a vital role in delivering innovative IT solutions to federal agencies,” she added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Alliant 2General Services AdministrationGovcongovernmentwide acquisition contractGSAITlaura stantonsmall businesssmall business subcontracting

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Carahsoft's Tiffany Goddard: Utilizing Data Could Enable Agencies to Improve Customer Experience - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft’s Tiffany Goddard: Utilizing Data Could Enable Agencies to Improve Customer Experience
VMD to Deliver Cybersecurity, Advisory Services to National Nuclear Security Administration - top government contractors - best government contracting event
VMD to Deliver Cybersecurity, Advisory Services to National Nuclear Security Administration