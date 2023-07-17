GSA’s Laura Stanton: Small Business Subcontracting Totaled $2.67B Under Alliant 2 GWAC

Laura Stanton, a General Services Administration official, said federal agencies have obligated approximately $2.67 billion in total small business subcontracting dollars to date through the Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract for information technology products and services.

Under Alliant 2, small business subcontracting exceeded the target goal of 50 percent by achieving a rate of 55.5 percent in the fifth option year, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Friday.

She noted that the GWAC has advanced diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the federal government by exceeding subcontracting targets for small disadvantaged businesses and women-owned small businesses. SDBs achieved 25 percent and WOSBs reached 26 percent.

Stanton said offering subcontracting opportunities to small vendors via Alliant 2 enables them to gain experience, contribute their expertise and grow within the federal marketplace.

“Through Alliant 2, small businesses have the chance to showcase their capabilities and play a vital role in delivering innovative IT solutions to federal agencies,” she added.