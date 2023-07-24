in Contract Awards, News

Report: Lockheed, RTX, General Dynamics Among GovCon Firms to Score the Most FY22 Federal Contract Dollars

Mihail Jershov/Shutterstock.com
Report: Lockheed, RTX, General Dynamics Among GovCon Firms to Score the Most FY22 Federal Contract Dollars - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A General Services Administration report shows that Lockheed Martin, RTX and General Dynamics emerged as the top three vendors that secured the most federal contracting dollars in fiscal year 2022, The Hill reported Friday.

Lockheed received $47.7 billion in FY 2022 government contracts, up 13 percent from $42.1 billion in the past fiscal year. Of the total contracting dollars obligated to the company, about $46.2 billion came from the Department of Defense.

RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, received $27 billion in FY 2022 contract obligations and General Dynamics scored $24.7 billion in federal contracts.

The GSA report listed the top 100 contractors that secured the most contract dollars in FY 2022. Other GovCon companies that made the list are Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Leidos, L3Harris Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton, HII, Science Applications International Corp., BAE Systems and CACI International.

Click here to see the full list of vendors and their respective contract values.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BoeingBooz Allen Hamiltoncontract obligationFederal Spendinggeneral dynamicsGeneral Services AdministrationGovconGSAHIIl3harris technologiesLeidosLockheed MartinNorthrop GrummanRTXScience Applications International Corp.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract
System High Receives $50M Contract for Classified IT Destruction Services; Doug Kumbalek Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
System High Receives $50M Contract for Classified IT Destruction Services; Doug Kumbalek Quoted