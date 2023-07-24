Report: Lockheed, RTX, General Dynamics Among GovCon Firms to Score the Most FY22 Federal Contract Dollars

A General Services Administration report shows that Lockheed Martin, RTX and General Dynamics emerged as the top three vendors that secured the most federal contracting dollars in fiscal year 2022, The Hill reported Friday.

Lockheed received $47.7 billion in FY 2022 government contracts, up 13 percent from $42.1 billion in the past fiscal year. Of the total contracting dollars obligated to the company, about $46.2 billion came from the Department of Defense.

RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, received $27 billion in FY 2022 contract obligations and General Dynamics scored $24.7 billion in federal contracts.

The GSA report listed the top 100 contractors that secured the most contract dollars in FY 2022. Other GovCon companies that made the list are Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Leidos, L3Harris Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton, HII, Science Applications International Corp., BAE Systems and CACI International.

