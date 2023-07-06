GovCon Veteran William Vantine Added to A-TEK Board

William Vantine, former president and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, has joined the board of directors of A-TEK, a woman-owned small business focused on science and technology products for government customers.

He currently serves on the board of directors at SPA, JANUS Research Group, and most notably, the advisory committee of NASA’s International Space Station, A-TEK said Wednesday.

Vantine is an almost four-decade veteran of the government contracting industry. He started his career at NASA as a project manager and served the agency for 10 years.

He was also director of space shuttle risk management at the United Space Alliance, an organization owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin. He led the team that assessed financial, technical, schedule and crisis risks.

He joined ARES Corp. in 2000 as vice president of aerospace and defense business development. Over the course of 15 years in the company, he was appointed to several other roles. He eventually became president and chief operating officer of ARES and its holding corporation.