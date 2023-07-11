in Contract Awards, News

General Atomics to Help Air Force Develop Standoff ISR Tech

A General Atomics affiliate has won a two-year, $15.9 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology prototype.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will aim to demonstrate standoff hardware and software in detecting near-peer integrated air defense systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.

GA-ASI will provide technical reports to AFRL as part of the award, which resulted from a competitive acquisition process.

The laboratory received two offers for the project and is obligating $12.4 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

