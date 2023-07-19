GDIT Issues Study on Emerging Tech Adoption in Federal Government; Ben Gianni Quoted

A study by General Dynamics’ information technology business has found that 65 percent of federal agencies said they are adopting artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, quantum computing, virtual and augmented reality and other emerging technologies to accelerate digital transformation efforts.

GDIT’s digital consulting practice polled 425 defense, intelligence and civilian agency officials for the Seeds of Change study and found that at least 66 percent of respondents said their organizations are moderately to extremely ready to adopt emerging technologies, the company said Tuesday.

According to the report, one in three respondents cited enhanced productivity and increased security as top motivating factors for embracing emerging tech platforms.

“Emerging technologies are positively impacting every part of our government, from national security to health to education to public safety,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

“While this journey will also present new challenges, agencies that strategically adopt emerging technologies will be better positioned to improve decision-making, maximize operational efficiencies, combat escalating cybersecurity threats, and advance mission effectiveness,” Gianni added.

GDIT found that 43 percent of respondents in defense agencies mentioned improved cybersecurity as a primary motivation for emerging tech adoption.

The study also revealed that homeland security and intelligence agencies are the lead adopters of cloud and edge computing platforms and that one in three respondents from civilian agencies prioritizes use of new technologies to improve the decision-making process.