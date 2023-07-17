in News

GA-ASI’s Family of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Reaches New Flight Milestone

MQ-9B SkyGuardian/General Atomics
GA-ASI's Family of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Reaches New Flight Milestone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Autonomous aircraft manufactured by General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems division has recorded over eight million flight hours after completing multiple missions in nearly 40 countries worldwide.

GA-ASI said Friday its fleet of MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft has flown more than 4,000 flight hours supporting various U.S. Navy exercises and operations of the Japanese coast guard and maritime self-defense force.

The company’s family of unmanned aerial systems includes Predator, Reaper, Gray Eagle, Avenger and MQ-9B and supports disaster response and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions of various U.S. and international military customers.

“GA-ASI continues to be a leader in developing reliable, cost-efficient, and sustainable unmanned aircraft systems that perform advanced operations for our customers around the world,” said Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI.

The company has over three decades of experience developing UAS, ground control stations, sensor payloads and radar systems. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

avengerGA-ASIGeneral AtomicsGovconGray EagleLinden BlueMQ-9BPredatorReaperUASunmanned systems

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA Kicks Off Development Initiative for Payload to Study Lunar Volcanic Terrain - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Kicks Off Development Initiative for Payload to Study Lunar Volcanic Terrain
Textron Receives USAF Contract for Aircraft System Tester Repair - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Textron Receives USAF Contract for Aircraft System Tester Repair