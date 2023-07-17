GA-ASI’s Family of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Reaches New Flight Milestone

Autonomous aircraft manufactured by General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems division has recorded over eight million flight hours after completing multiple missions in nearly 40 countries worldwide.

GA-ASI said Friday its fleet of MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft has flown more than 4,000 flight hours supporting various U.S. Navy exercises and operations of the Japanese coast guard and maritime self-defense force.

The company’s family of unmanned aerial systems includes Predator, Reaper, Gray Eagle, Avenger and MQ-9B and supports disaster response and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions of various U.S. and international military customers.

“GA-ASI continues to be a leader in developing reliable, cost-efficient, and sustainable unmanned aircraft systems that perform advanced operations for our customers around the world,” said Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI.

The company has over three decades of experience developing UAS, ground control stations, sensor payloads and radar systems.