Fairwinds Taps Comtech to Deliver Troposcatter Communications Terminals to Army

Comtech will provide its suite of next-generation troposcatter systems to help enhance the U.S. Army’s beyond-line-of-site communications capabilities under a $30 million contract from Fairwinds Technologies.

The award covers the provision of Comtech’s Troposcatter Family of Systems for deployment and integration into other Army communication systems to enable network connectivity in support of multi-domain operations, the company said Thursday.

Comtech’s Troposcatter FOS consists of multiple deployable communications terminals that range in size– from large-scale transportable systems to small form-factor platforms.

The systems work to enable integrated communications capabilities for various defense, civilian and commercial applications.

“This award further demonstrates Comtech’s global leadership in turnkey Troposcatter communications technologies as well as the value of our battle-proven FOS, which can deliver robust, high capacity BLOS capabilities when and where they matter most,” said Ken Peterman, president and CEO of Comtech.