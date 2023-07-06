Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to Peraton’s Stu Shea

Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton, was presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a visit from Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the annual recognition for elite government contracting leaders.

Wash100 Award is a yearly selection of the top 100 leaders in the GovCon industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Shea’s seventh time receiving the honor.

Shea was named to the 2023 Wash100 season for leading Peraton as it transforms major acquisitions into a cohesive organization and continues to secure significant contracts. Read his full profile detailing his recent accomplishments here.

“Most companies would take 18 months to integrate what we’ve done in seven,” said the chief executive during an exclusive video interview with Executive Mosaic. He attributed Peraton’s rapid business integration to its focus on people and culture.

Commenting on Shea’s accomplishments, Garrettson said, “Stu has taken the helm of Veritas-backed Peraton, which he successfully integrated with Perspecta, and he now holds the reins of one of the top GovCon firms serving the intelligence agencies. [He] has built consensus and a culture of winning as he has amalgamated many businesses into one mosaic moving in lockstep as a forceful integrator of people, companies and ideas.”

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Shea’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will take Peraton next.