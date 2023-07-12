in Cybersecurity, News

Exabeam Introduces User Behavior Monitoring Tool for Government; Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna Quoted

Steve Jacyna / Carahsoft
Security intelligence provider Exabeam has unveiled a user behavior monitoring tool designed to support cyberthreat detection and remediation efforts across the federal government.

The platform is available to federal departments and agencies through Carahsoft Technology‘s GSA Schedule contract vehicle and is purpose-built to achieve compliance with the Office of Management and Budget’s memorandum on increasing government visibility into cybersecurity incidents, Exabeam said Tuesday.

With the new tool, government agencies can meet logging requirements at all criticality levels and achieve Event Logging Tier 3 compliance under the OMB Memorandum-21-31.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are fully engaged in delivering this solution to federal agencies, ensuring that they have access to the most advanced technology and expertise required to combat evolving cyber threats,” said Steve Jacyna, director of emerging cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

The Exabeam offering is also accessible through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract and blanket purchase agreement for the Department of Defense’s Enterprise Software Initiative.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

