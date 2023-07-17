ECS, AWS Continue Cloud Service Partnership; Ross Serino Quoted

Amazon Web Services has granted ECS two partner designations to continue helping joint customers build, deploy and manage applications in the cloud.

ECS said Thursday it received the AWS Managed Service Provider status for the ninth straight year and the Premier Consulting Partner designation for the eighth time in a row.

“AWS enables us to take advantage of elasticity and security to provide stable, secure environments, accelerating our customers’ journeys toward their business goals,” said Ross Serino, vice president of cloud operations at ECS.

The Amazon cloud business works with other companies to assist shared clients throughout the cloud adoption process and requires the vendors to demonstrate their ability to meet partnership requirements via a third-party audit.