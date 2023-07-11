PDDNI Dr. Stacey Dixon Receives 4th Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson delivered the 2023 Wash100 Award to Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Dr. Stacey Dixon during a recent visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence headquarters.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Dr. Dixon’s fourth consecutive time receiving the honor.

Dr. Dixon was recognized for her open source data vision and intelligence collaboration leadership. Commenting on the ODNI leader’s win, Garrettson said, “As an individual who has held some of the highest, most consequential roles in the intelligence community, Stacey is uniquely positioned to help guide ODNI’s mission and strengthen the country’s information advantage.” Read more about Dr. Dixon’s accomplishments here.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Dr. Dixon’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead.