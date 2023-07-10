in News

DOE Posts RFI for New Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract

The Department of Energy has released a sources sought notice for continued infrastructure support services at the Paducah Site to gain feedback and identify vendors as part of the acquisition strategy development stage.

The Paducah ISS procurement is anticipated to cover facility surveillance, maintenance, repair and construction; grounds maintenance; telecommunication; records management and document control; fleet and real property management; training services; environmental safety, health and quality programs; and other site-relevant services, according to the request for information post on SAM.gov.

The current contract was awarded to Swift and Staley Inc. and is set to expire on July 31, 2024. In late March 2023, DOE withdrew its solicitation for Paducah ISS contract because of solicitation-to-proposal gaps and economic environment changes.

DOE Office of Environmental Management now plans to use this market research to inform its potential award of Paducah ISS. The office will receive responses to the RFI until July 20.

Written by Christine Thropp

