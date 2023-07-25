Dell, Intel Help University of Texas Build Supercomputer With NSF Grant

Dell Technologies, Intel and a University of Texas computational center have developed the third iteration of a supercomputer designed to support science and engineering research efforts nationwide under a federal grant.

The Stampede3 machine is funded by a $10 million National Science Foundation award and is scheduled to be fully operational at the Texas Advanced Computing Center in early 2024, the university said Monday.

Stampede systems have been central to NSF’s ACCESS scientific supercomputing infrastructure since 2012.

The newest iteration comes with 560 new Xeon CPU Max Series and 40 new Data Center GPU Max Series processors from Intel. It also features 10 Dell PowerEdge XE9640 servers to support artificial intelligence and machine learning functions.

Katie Antypas, office director for NSF’s Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure, said the system will provide the broad science and engineering community with “access to CPU nodes equipped with high-bandwidth memory for accelerated application performance.”