DCS Presented With DCSA’s Cogswell Award for Industrial Security Excellence; Jim Benbow Quoted

DCS was among the awardees of a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency-led recognition for those in the cleared industry that demonstrate industrial security excellence.

The company said Thursday it received the 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award during an annual National Classification Management Society event, marking the 10th time it was honored by the agency.

DCS has a security program proven to meet and exceed the minimum requirements set by the National Industrial Security Program. The company also demonstrated leadership in establishing and maintaining cleared facilities.

“This award reflects our employee-owners’ commitment to supporting the Warfighter while maintaining the highest standards of corporate security,” said DCS CEO Jim Benbow.

He also highlighted the work of Terri Weadon, vice president of security at DCS, and her team in ensuring excellence in the company’s security program.