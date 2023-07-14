in News

DCS Presented With DCSA’s Cogswell Award for Industrial Security Excellence; Jim Benbow Quoted

Jim Benbow / DCS
DCS Presented With DCSA's Cogswell Award for Industrial Security Excellence; Jim Benbow Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DCS was among the awardees of a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency-led recognition for those in the cleared industry that demonstrate industrial security excellence.

The company said Thursday it received the 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award during an annual National Classification Management Society event, marking the 10th time it was honored by the agency.

DCS has a security program proven to meet and exceed the minimum requirements set by the National Industrial Security Program. The company also demonstrated leadership in establishing and maintaining cleared facilities.

“This award reflects our employee-owners’ commitment to supporting the Warfighter while maintaining the highest standards of corporate security,” said DCS CEO Jim Benbow.

He also highlighted the work of Terri Weadon, vice president of security at DCS, and her team in ensuring excellence in the company’s security program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

2023 James S. Cogswell awardDCS CorporationDCSAGovconindustrial security excellenceJim BenbowTerri Weadon

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

RTX Awarded Navy IDIQ for Missile Tech Design, Development & Demo Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
RTX Awarded Navy IDIQ for Missile Tech Design, Development & Demo Support
Sedgwick Introduces Federal Government Business, Names Lisa Firestone President - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sedgwick Introduces Federal Government Business, Names Lisa Firestone President