DataPath Added to Defense Logistics Agency’s $3.25B C5ISR Support IDIQ

The Defense Logistics Agency has added DataPath as an awardee on a 10-year, $3.2 billion contract vehicle for command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance supplies and services, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Duluth, Georgia-based DataPath joins a group of nine vendors that were awarded positions on the C5ISR Gateway to Sustainment contract in April.

DLA received 16 responses to the competitive acquisition. The program will support the Army Communications-Electronics Command, DOD and other federal agencies.

In March, Israel-based satellite networking company Gilat said it will acquire DataPath, which makes communications technology for defense and aerospace applications.