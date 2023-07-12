in Contract Awards, News

CTC Receives $76M DOD Contract for Force Health Program Support Services

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has booked a $75.5 million contract with a Department of Defense office to perform a range of services in support of its safety and occupational health program.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit said Tuesday it will provide management, analysis and technical assistance to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health.

Through the contracting period, CTC will promote a safety culture by working to minimize mishaps, injuries and occupational illnesses of DOD people.

Currently, CTC operates the DOD Safety Management Center of Excellence and offers technical support to over 650 department sites.

The contractor specializes in scientific research, development and professional services, and collaborates with Enterprise Ventures Corp. to deliver services.

Written by Kacey Roberts

