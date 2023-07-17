CTC Expands Executive Leadership Team With 3 VP Appointments; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has appointed three new individuals to executive-level posts as part of its efforts to grow its senior leadership team.

The appointees – John Klein, Bob Kubler and Tim Tibbits – were promoted to vice president roles from internal positions and took on their new roles on July 1, the Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit announced on Monday.

“John, Bob and Tim have contributed significantly to our organization’s successful performance and growth, and I am pleased that we can promote them to higher levels of responsibility, where their leadership will help guide our ongoing successful path,” said CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan.

Sheehan added that he is pleased to select internal CTC talent for these roles, which he said showcases the organization’s focus on leadership development and succession planning.

Klein has spent three decades with the nonprofit, and throughout his tenure, he has guided a number of CTC units focused on internal finance, facilities and security-related infrastructure. Along with his new vice president position, he will continue in his previous roles as the organization’s chief financial officer and treasurer.

As VP, Kubler will build on his work in his former position – executive director of CTC’s readiness division – to grow the organization’s readiness capabilities. Throughout his 16 years with CTC, Kubler has focused on the areas of advanced learning, safety and occupational health and readiness technology development and sustainment.

Tibbits has been with CTC for 15 years, and during that time, he has held multiple leadership positions in the engineering division and in business development and strategy. In his new role as vice president of the engineering division, Tibbits will improve CTC’s technical focus on advanced manufacturing processes, engineering services, ammunition development and custom fabrication, testing and prototyping.