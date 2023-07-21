Collins Aerospace Debuts Expanded Aircraft Component Manufacturing Site in Iowa

Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX, unveiled its newly renovated additive manufacturing facility in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Thursday, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $14 million project, which includes 9,000 square feet of new space for next-generation 3D metal printers.

The West Des Moines manufacturing center is a hub for designing and producing commercial and military aircraft engine components.

The expanded site will begin making the components using 3D printing, for which Collins Aerospace obtained the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program certification for Additive Manufacturing.

“Additive manufacturing has the potential to help us reduce weight, complexity, lead time and cost in the parts we supply, and this expansion represents an investment in our business to help deliver those benefits to our customers,” said Renee Begley, West Des Moines site lead for Collins Aerospace.