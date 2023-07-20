in Artificial Intelligence, News

Cloudera’s Rob Carey on How Government Should Approach Generative AI

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said he considers the potential of generative artificial intelligence as “virtually unlimited,” Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday.

“The only limiting factor may be the data you give it access to,” added Carey, former principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Carey said he expects to see widespread adoption of generative AI in the federal government within five years and that the government should exercise caution when it comes to the technology.

“We’ve got to be careful not to commoditize AI before we understand it,” Carey told the publication. “AI is hard to do right, but we’ve got to do it right.”

Kathleen Featheringham, vice president of AI and machine learning at Maximus, and Jim Carlini, chief technology officer at Leidos, suggested ways to advance the responsible use of the technology.

Featheringham recommended that agencies establish and align AI guidance principles with desired outcomes, while Carlini urged agencies to come up with secure environments to experiment with the technology.

