CISA to Host Industry Day on Cyber Response and Recovery Act Requirements

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Chief of Contracting Office is hosting a virtual industry day on Aug. 17 to discuss CISA’s requirements for cyber incident response and recovery services.

CISA seeks to gather industry feedback and recommendations on its draft requirements for the Cyber Response and Recovery Act initiative for fiscal year 2023, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

CRRA authorizes CISA to use funding from a Cyber Response and Recovery Fund to help federal, state, local and tribal governments respond to and mitigate significant cyber incidents.

The fund is available to coordinate activities such as vulnerability assessments and mitigation, malware analysis, threat detection and hunting and network protection.

Interested parties have until July 28 to register for the industry day.

Written by Naomi Cooper

