CGI Eyes AI Capability Expansion With $758M Investment

CGI plans to invest approximately $757.9 million in efforts to further advance the development of artificial intelligence platforms and services over the next three years.

The company said Monday the planned investment includes the expansion of AI-related consulting services, employee recruitment and training, intellectual property AI-enablement and ethical-use delivery platforms and accelerators.

“As the next generation of AI evolves and client demand rises, we are committed to expanding our talent base and capabilities in line with our Build and Buy profitable growth strategy,” said CGI President and CEO George Schindler.

CGI will also expedite the delivery of AI-based technologies and platforms by broadening the scope of the company’s global business and solutions group under the leadership of Dave Henderson, president of CGI’s global intelligent solutions and innovation.

The information technology consulting company implements a framework to promote responsible use of AI technologies and has accelerated investments in its CGI PulseAI platform, which is designed to enable customers to leverage enterprise data and business processes to drive growth. The hyper-automation tool now comes with over 35 AI models.

“Part of our future roadmap includes plans to enable clients to build new models on PulseAI using their own data. As we expand this platform and develop new solutions, our priority remains on enabling data quality and responsible use of intelligent automation technologies,” said Henderson.