Caveonix’s Kaus Phaltankar on Role of AI in Threat Detection, Compliance Monitoring Within Hybrid Clouds

Kaus Phaltankar, co-founder and CEO of Caveonix, said artificial intelligence could help organizations detect and address threats, establish governance frameworks and streamline compliance processes in hybrid cloud environments.

AI could help detect vulnerabilities, identify patterns and strengthen defenses against cyberattacks by analyzing large data volumes in real time, Phaltankar wrote in an article published Tuesday on Security Boulevard.

He noted that AI algorithms could enable organizations to automate the implementation and monitoring of compliance policies and take proactive steps to mitigate risks.

Phaltankar cited the role of AI in governance and policy management.

“AI provides automation and intelligence to govern access controls, enforce policies, monitor configuration changes and manage data privacy and sovereignty requirements. This enables organizations to maintain a strong governance foundation while achieving optimal resource utilization and cost efficiency,” he added.

Phaltankar also discussed how AI facilitates auto-remediation actions by isolating an endpoint with a malware infection to prevent it from causing further damage.