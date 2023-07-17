Carahsoft’s Tiffany Goddard: Utilizing Data Could Enable Agencies to Improve Customer Experience

Tiffany Goddard, director of customer experience and engagement solutions at Carahsoft Technology, said government agencies seeking to improve CX should monitor customers’ feedback on social media and come up with actionable plans by generating insights from collected data.

“Previously thought to be uncorrelated to constructive feedback, agencies are finding that customers use social media as a feedback mechanism. By monitoring responses on social media, government organizations can find action items for the way they serve the public,” Goddard wrote in a blog post published July 10.

She noted how empathy and leadership guided by data could help agencies deliver better services to citizens.

“By connecting and understanding customer needs, employees can balance data insights and other priority goals such as cybersecurity and regulatory framework in light of its main goal of centering services around the customer,” Goddard stated.

She cited how journey mapping, analytics and other technologies could support agencies’ customer service improvement efforts.

Goddard called on agencies to take a number of steps as they work to improve CX, such as having a clear image of the change they want to implement, sharing that image with each team and upscaling existing talent to understand new changes.