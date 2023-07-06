Carahsoft’s Tiffany Goddard: Transforming CX Could Enable Public Sector to Build Trust With Customers

Tiffany Goddard, director of customer experience and engagement solutions at Carahsoft Technology, highlighted key takeaways from a summit on customer experience and one of those is that the public sector can build and foster trust among the citizens it serves through CX transformation.

“Great CX starts with an organizational understanding that building and sustaining trust matters,” Goddard wrote in a blog post published Friday.

“With that agreement in mind, organizations can better support the mission of delivering efficient CX by learning and adapting to the needs of people they are serving,” she added.

She said agencies should provide clients visibility when it comes to the timeliness of their requests and that human-centered design throughout the CX process is key to understanding the needs of customers.

Goddard discussed how the Department of Veterans Affairs assesses the experiences of women and tribal veterans and turns those insights into products that could be used to facilitate interaction with VA.

She also cited how open source platforms and CX technologies could enable government agencies to deliver better assistance to more people.