Carahsoft’s Tiffany Goddard: Agencies Should Begin With Improving Employee Experience

Tiffany Goddard, director of customer experience and engagement solutions at Carahsoft Technology, said government agencies looking to improve CX should start with enhancing employee experience.

Employees can be the most underutilized asset for organizations, so it is important for agencies to understand what employees need for peak performance,” Goddard wrote in a blog post published July 13.

She called on agencies to generate insights from CX and employee satisfaction through machine learning, natural language processing, conversational analytics and other data gathering tools.

Goddard discussed how artificial intelligence could help agency employees gather experience and qualitative data and gain insights to personalize interactions and improve the delivery of services to customers while shifting away from manual processes.

She also highlighted the need for agencies to pay attention to the needs of employees.

When positive change is made, employees know their voice is valued and has an impact. Addressing challenges within operations enables employees to make a difference and move their agency’s CX mission forward,” Goddard noted.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

