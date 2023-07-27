Carahsoft to Market Ellucian Higher Education Software via Resellers, Government Contract Vehicles; Tim Boltz Quoted

Carahsoft Technology entered into an agreement to make Ellucian’s higher education software and services available through its resellers.

As a result of the distribution partnership, Ellucian’s products can be procured by government customers through the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

Ellucian’s platforms include software-as-a-service capabilities to aid students during the admission, completion, until the alumni engagement phase. The company also has tools to support them in the areas of finance and IT.

“We look forward to working with Ellucian and our resellers to help our joint customers leverage information across their institution and deploy services to achieve educational objectives and priorities,” said Tim Boltz, director of education strategy at Carahsoft.