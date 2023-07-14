in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Market Astera’s No-Code Data Management Tools via Government Contracts

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to use its reseller network and government procurement vehicles to offer Astera’s no-code data integration and management platforms to the public sector.

Through the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as the master government aggregator for Astera’s Centerprise Data Integrator, ReportMiner, Data Warehouse Builder, API Management and EDIConnect tools, according to a joint statement published Thursday.

Government agencies using the platforms would be able to automate data extraction, preparation, validation, integration and storage to streamline key business processes and operations.

The tools are available to public sector customers through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V,  Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

Westlake Village, California-based Astera offers a suite of code-free, enterprise-ready data management platforms to help government and commercial customers manage complex data integration projects.

Written by Naomi Cooper

