CACI Demos SkyTracker Counter-UAS Technology; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI International showcased its suite of counter-unmanned aircraft systems during a technology demonstration event hosted by Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Techstravaganza participants got the opportunity to witness how CACI’s SkyTracker Technology Suite works to protect assets from the threat of drone swarms and support national security missions, the company said Wednesday.

CACI sponsored the event for students to learn about the contributions of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to national security.

“We are helping to drive and inspire younger talent to discover a path into national security by exposing them to potential careers in STEM, which is a critical need for our business and our customers,” said Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

SkyTracker comprises fixed-site, mobile and on-the-move form factors that detect, classify and defeat a range of UAS threats.