Boeing, Babel Street Team to Update Analytics & Decision Support Tool With AI

Boeing has expanded its partnership with Babel Street to incorporate artificial intelligence into a web-based application designed to help government intelligence and military analysts understand disparate data.

Babel Street said Tuesday the partnership is centered on updating the Think, Analyze, Connect product Boeing Intelligence & Analytics operates for its government customers.

The collaborative effort will use Babel Street’s AI-based Rosette text analytics and Insights platform offerings to create an integrated tool that can augment data collection methods.

BI&A previously implemented Rosette in its i3 Lab internal research laboratory to modernize the process of searching text sources and gain insight from huge volumes of multilingual content.