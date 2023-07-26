in Big Data & Analytics, News

Boeing, Babel Street Team to Update Analytics & Decision Support Tool With AI

Photo / shutterstock.com
Boeing, Babel Street Team to Update Analytics & Decision Support Tool With AI - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has expanded its partnership with Babel Street to incorporate artificial intelligence into a web-based application designed to help government intelligence and military analysts understand disparate data.

Babel Street said Tuesday the partnership is centered on updating the Think, Analyze, Connect product Boeing Intelligence & Analytics operates for its government customers.

The collaborative effort will use Babel Street’s AI-based Rosette text analytics and Insights platform offerings to create an integrated tool that can augment data collection methods.

BI&A previously implemented Rosette in its i3 Lab internal research laboratory to modernize the process of searching text sources and gain insight from huge volumes of multilingual content.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Big Data & Analytics

AIartificial intelligencebabel streetBI&ABoeing Intelligence & AnalyticsData AnalyticsGovconpartnershipTAC application

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

6 Cloud Service Providers Prioritized to Work With FedRAMP's Joint Authorization Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
6 Cloud Service Providers Prioritized to Work With FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board
John Hagan Appointed Strategic Adviser for Deep Water Point Practice - top government contractors - best government contracting event
John Hagan Appointed Strategic Adviser for Deep Water Point Practice