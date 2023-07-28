BigBear.ai to Build Cloud-Based Tech for Army Test & Evaluation Command Under OTA; Mandy Long Quoted

BigBear.ai has received an other transaction agreement from the U.S. Army to develop a cloud-based, no-code/low-code platform as part of the second phase of the Army Test and Evaluation Command Integrated Mission Management System program.

The cloud-based tool to be developed under the potential nine-month, $7.7 million OTA will work to provide the Army access to data, analytics and collaboration tools to enable the service to transform its management of test and evaluation business processes, the company said Wednesday.

The application programming interface-centric platform will include portfolio and project management, application integration ad business intelligence, enterprise content and workflow management capabilities to help ATEC improve readiness, support decision intelligence and drive digital transformation.

“We are honored to have been awarded the AIMMS phase 2 award, which is so critical to optimizing test and evaluation data, and overall readiness, for national security stakeholders,” said BigBear.ai CEO Mandy Long.

