Battelle, Chugach Establish Mentor-Protege Joint Venture

Battelle and Alaska Native Corporation Chugach Dynamic Solutions have formed a joint venture under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The Columbus, Ohio-based science and technology development company said Tuesday its Battelle Applied Solutions business will mentor Chugach as the new entity operates to deliver combined offerings to federal government customers.

Chugach Battelle Applied Solutions JV will leverage the Battelle subsidiary’s experience in meeting infrastructure engineering, research and development, test and evaluation requirements, and draw from Chugach’s expertise in application development, information assurance, system design and configuration, engineering and implementation and network planning. It will also cater to a broader client base.

“This agreement allows the new venture to offer an agile, flexible, and streamlined sole-source procurement option to federal customers, providing federal customers with Federal Acquisition Regulations and Code of Federal Regulations provisioned acquisition methods to achieve small business goals,” commented Mike Janus, senior vice president for Battelle’s environment and infrastructure business.