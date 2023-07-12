in News

Battelle, Chugach Establish Mentor-Protege Joint Venture

Business partnership/Shutterstock.com
Battelle, Chugach Establish Mentor-Protege Joint Venture - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Battelle and Alaska Native Corporation Chugach Dynamic Solutions have formed a joint venture under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The Columbus, Ohio-based science and technology development company said Tuesday its Battelle Applied Solutions business will mentor Chugach as the new entity operates to deliver combined offerings to federal government customers.

Chugach Battelle Applied Solutions JV will leverage the Battelle subsidiary’s experience in meeting infrastructure engineering, research and development, test and evaluation requirements, and draw from Chugach’s expertise in application development, information assurance, system design and configuration, engineering and implementation and network planning. It will also cater to a broader client base.

“This agreement allows the new venture to offer an agile, flexible, and streamlined sole-source procurement option to federal customers, providing federal customers with Federal Acquisition Regulations and Code of Federal Regulations provisioned acquisition methods to achieve small business goals,” commented Mike Janus, senior vice president for Battelle’s environment and infrastructure business.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BattelleChugach Battelle Applied SolutionsChugach Dynamic SolutionsGovconMentor-Protege Joint VentureSmall Business Administration

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Paperless Innovations Secures ICE Authority to Operate for Actus Platform; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations Secures ICE Authority to Operate for Actus Platform; Mike Tocci Quoted
Exabeam Introduces User Behavior Monitoring Tool for Government; Carahsoft's Steve Jacyna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Exabeam Introduces User Behavior Monitoring Tool for Government; Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna Quoted