in News

Ball Aerospace, NCAR Collaborating on Next-Gen Weather Radar Antenna Design

Ball Aerospace/LinkedIn
Ball Aerospace, NCAR Collaborating on Next-Gen Weather Radar Antenna Design - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The National Center of Atmospheric Research has tapped Ball Aerospace to design a radio frequency front end system under a program aimed at developing next-generation weather data gathering tool.

NCAR’s Airborne Phased Array Radar is meant to boost capability for high-impact weather event data capture to enhance forecasting models, the company said Monday.

Both parties will work on the final system’s proof of concept and expect to have four C-band active electronically scanned arrays making up the APAR system.

A National Science Foundation/NCAR C-130 aircraft will be equipped with the AESAs and will fly near weather events to collect information about structure, dynamics and microphysics.

“The data APAR captures… will serve as an essential tool to help protect our communities from danger,” said Paula Burns, vice president of tactical solutions at Ball Aerospace.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Airborne Phased Array Radarball aerospaceGovconNational Center of Atmospheric ResearchNational Science FoundationNOAA

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Michelle Rodrigues Joins MRIGlobal as Government Business Development VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Michelle Rodrigues Joins MRIGlobal as Government Business Development VP
Dell, Intel Help University of Texas Build Supercomputer With NSF Grant - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Dell, Intel Help University of Texas Build Supercomputer With NSF Grant