BAE’s Combat Mission Systems Business Releases Economic Impact Report

BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems division contributed $1.9 billion to the U.S. economy in 2022 through the creation of new jobs and engagement in strategic partnerships, according to a new report.

The company on Monday published its 2022 Economic Impact Report, highlighting the recruitment of more than 5,000 new employees across 12 sites and transactions with over 2,000 suppliers in 48 states.

BAE Systems CMS specializes in designing and manufacturing military vehicle and weapon systems for the U.S. Department of Defense. Its key sites for ground vehicle production in Oklahoma and South Carolina each made $50 million for the U.S. economy last year.

“Our backbone to produce and innovate—both now and in the future—remains these 12 sites,” said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems CMS. “As part of our community-driven nature, these sites also continue to look for opportunities to give back to their communities, resulting in tangible improvements to the places our people call home.”

The report also cited CMS’ initiatives for active and discharged military personnel, as well as programs on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.