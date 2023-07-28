BAE to Update Navy ‘Friend or Foe’ Identification Tech

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $15 million contract to modernize a digital system designed to help military customers recognize friendly fire in hostile environments.

BAE said Tuesday the service ordered multifunction AN/UPX-50(C) Digital Interrogators for the fleet and the company will perform upgrade work at a facility in Greenlawn, New York.

The system’s IFF technology is designed to support air traffic control and defense, weapon systems, and range instrumentation. It also includes data exchange encryption and a third receive channel for automatic dependent surveillance to enhance warfighters’ situational awareness.

“This investment will accommodate IFF technology growth for several decades to best equip the U.S. Navy in the evolving battlespace,” remarked Donna Linke-Klein, director of BAE’S tactical systems unit.