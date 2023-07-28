in C4ISR, Contract Awards

BAE to Update Navy ‘Friend or Foe’ Identification Tech

BAE Systems (website)
BAE to Update Navy 'Friend or Foe' Identification Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $15 million contract to modernize a digital system designed to help military customers recognize friendly fire in hostile environments.

BAE said Tuesday the service ordered multifunction AN/UPX-50(C) Digital Interrogators for the fleet and the company will perform upgrade work at a facility in Greenlawn, New York.

The system’s IFF technology is designed to support air traffic control and defense, weapon systems, and range instrumentation. It also includes data exchange encryption and a third receive channel for automatic dependent surveillance to enhance warfighters’ situational awareness.

“This investment will accommodate IFF technology growth for several decades to best equip the U.S. Navy in the evolving battlespace,” remarked Donna Linke-Klein, director of BAE’S tactical systems unit.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

AN/UPX-50(C) Digital InterrogatorBAE SystemsDonna Linke-KleinGovconIdentification Friend or Foemaritime vesselopen system architectureU.S. Navy

Written by Jamie Bennet

BigBear.ai to Build Cloud-Based Tech for Army Test & Evaluation Command Under OTA; Mandy Long Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BigBear.ai to Build Cloud-Based Tech for Army Test & Evaluation Command Under OTA; Mandy Long Quoted
Aptim Secures $68M DOE Hazardous Waste Cleanup Task Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aptim Secures $68M DOE Hazardous Waste Cleanup Task Order