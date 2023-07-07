BAE to Design Next Generation Launcher for Navy’s Evolved SeaSparrow Missile

BAE Systems was awarded a $37 million contract to design and deliver a prototype deck-mounted launcher to the U.S. Navy for the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile system.

BAE said Thursday the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System will build on its adaptable deck launcher concept to store and launch ESSM Block 2 missiles from Mk 25 quad-pack canisters.

NGELS will use components of the Mk 41 vertical launching system to provide surface-to-surface and surface-to-air defense capabilities for aircraft carriers and flat-decked ships.

The ESSM Block 3 variant is a short-to-medium-range interceptor that defends naval vessels against anti-ship cruise missiles.

“NGELS leverages the expertise of our workforce to provide a ready-to-deploy system that enhances mission effectiveness and enables reliable ship defense for the U.S. Navy,” said Brent Butcher, vice president of the weapon systems product line at BAE.

The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium awarded the contract.