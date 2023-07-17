BAE Producing 3 Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variants for Marine Corps

BAE Systems is currently manufacturing three of the U.S. Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicle variants at its York, Pennsylvania-located production facility, and one of which is expected to achieve initial operational capability in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, DefenseNews reported Friday.

The ACV command and control vehicle joined the production line in March 2022 and is now undergoing additional technology integration work to allow for enhanced voice- and data-sharing capability. The first ACV-C is eyed for delivery to USMC by yearend.

BAE is also building three units of an ACV variant with a 30mm cannon to serve as production-representative test vehicles and help the Marine Corps determine if the design is production-ready.

“It will be the largest direct fire weapon system in the [ground combat element], since the Marine Corps has gotten rid of their tanks,” said Mark Brinkman, program director for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle at BAE.

Another variant BAE is working on is the ACV-R. It is intended for recovery operations, enabling Marines to conduct field-level maintenance and towing of other ACVs. The vehicle is scheduled to undergo critical design review soon.