BAE Launches FalconWorks R&D Center to Advance Air Capability Innovation

BAE Systems has established a new research and development center aimed at delivering innovation to the air forces of the U.K. and its allies amid a constantly changing defense landscape.

The FalconWorks division within BAE’s air sector will look into incorporating artificial intelligence, quantum sensing, robotics and other digital technologies into combat air capabilities, the defense contractor said Monday.

Collaboration with other research organizations, existing partners, academia and national governments will also be key to the new facility’s advanced and agile R&D efforts.

“This new division builds on our established expertise in world-leading combat air programs such as Typhoon, F-35 and Tempest to unlock opportunities to expand our portfolio and deliver the breakthrough technologies which keep our customers ahead,” said Dave Holmes, managing director of FalconWorks at BAE.

Written by Christine Thropp

