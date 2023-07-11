in Contract Awards, News, Space

Axiom Space, Collins Aerospace Awarded NASA Spacesuit Development Task Orders

Photo by NASA on Unsplash
Axiom Space, Collins Aerospace Awarded NASA Spacesuit Development Task Orders - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, have secured task orders to develop spacewalking and moonwalking suits for NASA’s space and lunar exploration missions.

Both vendors will begin design modification work on their respective spacesuit offerings for NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services program in support of deep space exploration and low Earth orbit-centric activities, NASA said Tuesday.

Collins Aerospace will develop and demonstrate a next-generation astronaut spacesuit in microgravity outside the International Space Station and begin early assessments for extending the spacewalking system for use on the lunar surface. 

Axiom Space, on the other hand, will test its spacesuit in partial gravity on the lunar surface during Artemis III and evaluate its potential use outside the ISS.

The task orders are each valued at $5 million.

In June 2022, NASA awarded Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space spots on a potential 12-year, $3.5 billion xEVAS spacesuit development contract.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

axiom spaceCollins AerospaceExploration Extravehicular Activity ServicesGovconNASARTXxEVAS

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

PDDNI Dr. Stacey Dixon Receives 4th Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
PDDNI Dr. Stacey Dixon Receives 4th Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson
Orion, Microsoft to Help DOD Advance Combined JADC2 via Nexus Space Network; Wes Anderson, Chad Fish Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Orion, Microsoft to Help DOD Advance Combined JADC2 via Nexus Space Network; Wes Anderson, Chad Fish Quoted