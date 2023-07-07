Australia to Utilize Hawkeye 360 Satellite RF Analytics to Patrol Indo-Pacific Waters; Alex Fox Quoted

Hawkeye 360 was awarded a contract from the Australian government to provide training and radio frequency analytics tools for an interagency pilot program on maritime domain awareness, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hawkeye 360 will lend its space-based RF analytics platform to support the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness initiative.

IPMDA is a joint effort by Australia, India, Japan and the United States to share technology, knowledge and training to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region.

Hawkeye 360’s capabilities are intended to help detect illegal maritime activities gone unnoticed by automatic identification systems. The company will also collaborate with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency to achieve IPMDA’s objectives.

“We are proud to partner with the Forum Fisheries Agency, through support from the Australian Government, to deliver a clearer picture of maritime activity that benefits all Pacific Island countries in their efforts to combat IUU fishing and respond to climate and humanitarian events,” remarked Alex Fox, chief growth officer of HawkEye 360.