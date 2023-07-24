Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract

Assured Information Security has booked a five-year, $98.5 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force update cyber systems with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Rome, New York-based AIS will support the modernization of cyber capabilities USAF developed in collaboration with combatant commands, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract encompasses software and reports.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is obligating $8.65 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

AFRL awarded the software company a $9.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in February 2016 to create algorithms for signals intelligence data collection, analysis and management use.

ExecutiveBiz is set to bring together government and GovCon industry leaders on Sept. 12 for an in-person discussion of trust in AI. Click here to save your spots at the Trusted AI and Autonomy Forum.