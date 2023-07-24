in Contract Awards, News

Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract

Assured Information Security has booked a five-year, $98.5 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force update cyber systems with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Rome, New York-based AIS will support the modernization of cyber capabilities USAF developed in collaboration with combatant commands, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract encompasses software and reports.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is obligating $8.65 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

AFRL awarded the software company a $9.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in February 2016 to create algorithms for signals intelligence data collection, analysis and management use.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

