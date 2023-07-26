in News

Anduril to Support Rheinmetall in Army Infantry Combat Vehicle Competition

Anduril Industries and industry partners will support American Rheinmetall Vehicles in the next phases of a competition to design and manufacture a next-generation combat vehicle for the U.S. Army. 

The team will advance its digitally engineered and open-architecture design concept for the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, as part of a firm-fixed-price contract awarded in June, Anduril said Tuesday.

The defense technology company will build on its expertise in mission autonomy, artificial intelligence and sensor integration to optimize data delivery to the vehicle crew.

“Anduril specializes in delivering next-generation tactical awareness, C2, and decisive lethality to enable commanders and battle managers to command and control more lethal capability at the tactical edge,” said Zach Mears, senior vice president and head of strategy at Anduril.

The industry team comprises defense companies including Textron Systems, Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies and Allison Transmission.

The Army selected American Rheinmetall Vehicles and General Dynamics’ land systems division to conduct detailed design, prototype build and testing of their respective OMFV offerings for the third and fourth phases of the program.

The service branch plans to launch a limited competition to select one vendor to begin low-rate initial production by the end of 2027.

