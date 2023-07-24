in News, Space

Anduril Equips Space Force’s Comms Infrastructure With Resilient Networking Capability

Anduril Industries/PR Newswire
The U.S. Space Force has selected a resilient mesh network manufactured by Anduril Technologies to boost communications between sensors, command and control systems and data platforms at Space Surveillance Network sites nationwide.

Anduril said Saturday the SDANet platform was recently used to restore operational communications at an SSN site in Maui, Hawaii, that experienced severe degradation of legacy communications following power outages caused by a severe kona low storm.

SSN comprises distributed ground sensor systems that perform tracking of space objects, such as space debris, rocket boosters and satellites.

Under an $8 million contract extension, Anduril will field the mesh networking software at SSN sites through December 2024.

The modification was awarded under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract to develop a mesh network based on Anduril’s Lattice software.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

