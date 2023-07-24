Anduril Equips Space Force’s Comms Infrastructure With Resilient Networking Capability

The U.S. Space Force has selected a resilient mesh network manufactured by Anduril Technologies to boost communications between sensors, command and control systems and data platforms at Space Surveillance Network sites nationwide.

Anduril said Saturday the SDANet platform was recently used to restore operational communications at an SSN site in Maui, Hawaii, that experienced severe degradation of legacy communications following power outages caused by a severe kona low storm.

SSN comprises distributed ground sensor systems that perform tracking of space objects, such as space debris, rocket boosters and satellites.

Under an $8 million contract extension, Anduril will field the mesh networking software at SSN sites through December 2024.

The modification was awarded under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract to develop a mesh network based on Anduril’s Lattice software.