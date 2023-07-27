in News, Technology

Amy Gilliland on GDIT’s Digital Consulting Practice

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said GDIT is investing in its workforce as it works to expand its digital consulting practice to meet the evolving needs of government customers.

We reimagined what a consultative company needs, and what the folks on the front line need. And they need these engineers, software developers and technologists to understand what’s in their pipeline,” Gilliland told Nextgov/FCW in an interview published Wednesday.

So, we have refined the model that we’re using and we have funded these technologists to go develop frameworks that can be presented to customers. So they’re hearing what the business needs, and that is informing their work,” she added.

She said the digital consulting practice has in its pipeline over 200 opportunities worth approximately $50 billion and that GDIT has doubled its investment in technical training of employees to help them upskill in cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber, among other areas.

In May, GDIT launched a technology strategy to advance investments in the areas of zero trust, multicloud management, 5G, mission AI and machine learning, software factory and automation to support government missions.

Gilliland also talked about her approach to company culture and views on remote work.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

