Amentum JV to Manage DOE Portsmouth Site Cleanup Under $5.87B IDIQ; John Heller Quoted

Amentum will lead an industry team to conduct decontamination and decommissioning efforts at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio, under an approximately $5.87 billion contract from the Department of Energy.

DOE selected Southern Ohio Cleanup Company to demolish facilities, dispose of uranium material and treat contaminated soil and groundwater on-site, Amentum said Monday.

Fluor and Babcock International Group’s Cavendish Nuclear subsidiary are the other SOCCo joint venture members.

“Our extensive experience at the Oak Ridge Reservation enables us to bring advanced technical solutions to complete the work safely and effectively at Portsmouth,” said John Heller, Amentum CEO and seven-time Wash100 Award winner.

He added the partnership will collaborate with regulators and community stakeholders to support DOE’s environmental mission.

The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has an ordering period of 10 years.