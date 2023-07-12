in News

Amentum Eyes Expanded INDOPACOM Support Through New Office in Hawaii; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning/Amentum
Amentum has opened a new office in Honolulu, Hawaii, as part of an effort to broaden its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission in the area.

The new office is located in the town of Aiea on the island of Oahu, expanding the company’s footprint in the state where it employs over 500 personnel that provide direct support to INDOPACOM and its component commands under numerous contracts, Amentum said Tuesday.

Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s engineering, science and technology group and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company will continue providing innovation in command, control, cyber, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission areas to support the U.S. military’s urgent mission needs.

Amentum partners with a Native Hawaiian-owned firm to provide innovation and experimentation support services to INDOPACOM and its components under a five-year, $122.7 million contract awarded in May 2019.

Written by Naomi Cooper

