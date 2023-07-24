in News, Space

Amazon Invests $120M in New Satellite-processing Facility for Project Kuiper

Project Kuiper facility / Amazon
Amazon is constructing a $120 million facility for Project Kuiper at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center to support its development of low Earth orbit satellite constellation for broadband network services.

The company said Friday its most recent investment will open 100,000 sq. ft. of space for final satellite processes at the upcoming Florida-based facility.

It will also accommodate satellite linking to Beyond Gravity dispensers and integration of the latter with launch vehicles. These activities will follow satellite production efforts at a Kirkland, Washington-based manufacturing facility.

Up to 50 new Space Coast jobs are expected to be generated with the new satellite-processing facility at KSC.

“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations.

