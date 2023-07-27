Akima Subsidiary Lands 5-Year Contract for 9th Air Force Operational Planning Support

RiverTech, an Akima subsidiary, has been selected to help a numbered U.S. Air Force organization manage its planning and operational functions in support of U.S. Central Command requirements.

The company will provide operational planning, systems engineering, training, global force management and integration services to the Ninth Air Force under a contract worth $11 million over five years, Akima said Wednesday.

In addition, RiverTech will facilitate operational planning for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions and provide command and control incident response management, exercise planning and training support, order of battle database management and systems engineering for the Joint Data Network.

“This newest contract adds to RiverTech’s broader portfolio of programs that provide direct, strategic operational planning support to U.S. Army Central Command and U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s mission systems, engineering and technology group.

The contract was issued under pool 1 of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business contract vehicle.