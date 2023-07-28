Air Force’s Hon. Andrew Hunter Honored With 2023 Wash100 Award at POC Air Force Summit

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson presented the Honorable Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, with the 2023 Wash100 Award during the Potomac Officers Club’s recent Air Force Summit.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Hunter’s first time receiving the honor.

He was recognized this year for his leadership in advancing research, development and acquisition efforts at the Air Force, such as those focused on a computer vision deep learning platform and the future aircraft bomber fleet. Read more about his accomplishments and profile here.

During the POC event, Hunter shared that the department has marked progress on new artificial intelligence-based programs. “We are working to identify the kinds of autonomy capabilities for uncrewed aircraft that are robust enough to not just do flying orbits, but to do more complex warfighting tasks,” he said.

Click here to learn more about Hunter’s insight given during a fireside chat with EY Government and Public Sector Managing Partner Gerry Dixon.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Hunter and the Air Force team for their 2023 Wash100 selection and looks forward to the official’s continued contributions to the industry.